Missing 75th Victory Day celebrations in Moscow would be a mistake for WWII allies — Putin

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. Attending the 75th Victory Day celebrations in Moscow would be the right thing to do for the leaders of the World War II Allies, Russian President Vladimir Putin told TASS in an interview for the project entitled "20 Questions with Vladimir Putin".

When asked it if was fundamentally important that all leaders came, he said: "Not at all. It is our holiday."

In July 2019, Vladimir Putin signed a decree declaring 2020 the Year of Remembrance and Glory in celebration on the occasion of the 75th anniversary celebration of the Soviet Union’s Victory over Nazi Germany in the Great Patriotic War. The document lists a total of 116 events. In addition, Moscow sent invitations to many world leaders to attend the celebrations. The Russian president has repeatedly said that these events will be organized in the best possible way, but taking care of war veterans is the top priority.

Episode 10 of the video interview is available at https://putin.tass.ru/en.