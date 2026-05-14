Kazan must become launching pad for creative youth from Islamic world — head of Tatarstan

KAZAN, May 14. /TASS/. Kazan must become a launching pad for young creators from across the Islamic world, the head of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov, said at a meeting of the Ministers of Culture of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) countries at the Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum.

“We strive to show that the world of Islamic culture is not only a great history, but also contemporary art, creative industries, digital technologies, and, what is especially important, our youth. <…> We want young creators from across the Islamic world to see Kazan as a launching pad, as a city where traditions inspire innovation,” Minnikhanov said.

He noted that Kazan proudly and with great responsibility holds the status of the cultural capital of the Islamic world, awarded by the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO). “This is not just an honorary title; it is recognition of Tatarstan's centuries-long contribution to Islamic civilization and an advance for the future that we must justify. For us, being the capital means being a place of power,” Minnikhanov added.

According to him, the program of the cultural capital year is imbued with deep meaning - the creation of a platform for global dialogue. Minnikhanov also recalled that Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to celebrate in 2036 the 150th anniversary of the birth of the great Tatar poet Gabdulla Tukay. The republic is open to cooperation and ready to share its experience of the peaceful coexistence of different religions and peoples, the head of the republic concluded.

The 17th International Economic Forum “Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum” is taking place from May 12 to 17. TASS is the general information partner of the forum.