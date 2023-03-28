Russian army hits units of Ukraine’s 67th brigade near Chervona Dibrovka

MOSCOW, March 28. /TASS/. The Russian group of forces Center has exposed the movement of Ukrainian units in the area of Chervona Dibrovka and inflicted a fire defeat on the enemy, the head of the group’s press center Alexander Savchuk has said.

"A redeployment of infantry and armored combat vehicles of the 67th mechanized brigade of Ukraine’s armed forces was exposed in the Chervona Dibrovka area. Cannon artillery inflicted losses in manpower and materiel on the enemy," Savchuk said in a video uploaded to the Russian Defense Ministry’s Telegram channel.

The crew of an Osa anti-aircraft missile system spotted and destroyed a Ukrainian drone in the area of Krasny Liman, he said.