MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have suffered losses of 65 heavy quadcopters, 29 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and two ammunition depots as a result of operations by Russia’s Battlegroup West over the past 24 hours, the battlegroup’s spokesman Ivan Bigma reported.

"Air defense crews and mobile air defense teams brought down 29 fixed-wing UAVs, 65 heavy quadcopters, a guided air-launched munition, and three loitering munitions belonging to the adversary," he said.

Bigma noted that the group's fighters identified and eliminated the enemy’s two field ammunition depots, 46 UAV control centers, and a Starlink satellite communications station.