Modern warfare becoming clash of energy potentials — Russian deputy defense minister

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Modern warfare has increasingly become a clash of energy potentials, and the volume of power consumed by the military will grow due to the use of artificial intelligence, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Vasily Osmakov has said.

"It is obvious to everyone that modern warfare is also a clash of energy potentials. The evolving pace and nature of combat operations place new demands on the energy supply of troops. At the same time, the number of energy consumers and the volume of power consumption will only grow, including due to the introduction of solutions related to energy-intensive AI technologies," Osmakov stated, according to the press service of the Russian government.

The Russian Deputy Defense Minister outlined several other areas of work, including organizing power supply for new types of equipment and medical devices, as well as cooperation with industry to provide new consumers with energy storage devices and military-grade generators.