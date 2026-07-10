Russian, Chinese ships enter Yellow Sea for Joint Sea-2026 drills

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Warships of the Russian Navy and the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy have entered the Yellow Sea for a phase of the Joint Sea-2026 exercise, the Russian Pacific Fleet's press service said.

"Crew members of the Russian Pacific Fleet and the PLA Navy have departed the port of Qingdao for the Yellow Sea to conduct the sea phase of the Joint Sea-2026 exercise," the statement said.

The press service recalled that commanders and officers had previously completed planning for the sea phase of the drills using navigation charts.

The exercise began on July 6. Russia's Pacific Fleet is taking part in the sea phase with the Guards missile cruiser Varyag, the Rezky corvette, the Ufa diesel-electric submarine and the Igor Belousov rescue vessel. China has deployed the destroyers Anshan and Kaifeng, the Wuhu frigate, a Yuan-class diesel-electric submarine, the Kekexilihu comprehensive supply ship and the Yangchenghu rescue vessel.

Supported by naval aviation, Russian and Chinese sailors will practice joint search-and-rescue operations, anti-submarine warfare and air defense missions, as well as conduct joint live-fire artillery drills. Particular attention will be paid to countering unmanned systems and other modern maritime threats.

The drills will also include an exercise to rescue the crew of a simulated distressed submarine using a deep-submergence rescue vehicle.