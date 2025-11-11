US Senate passes bill to reopen government

WASHINGTON, November 11. /TASS/. The US Senate approved a bill that would restore funding for federal agencies until January 30 in a vote on Monday. The vote was streamed live on C-SPAN television.

The 60-40 vote would end the longest government shutdown in US history. The deal next heads to the House of Representatives, and if passed by the lower house of the US Congress, it will be sent on to US President Donald Trump for signing into law.

Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky was the sole Republican "no" vote.

The US federal government agencies partially suspended work at midnight on October 1 due to a lack of funding after representatives of the ruling Republican party failed to reach agreement with the Democrats in the US Congress on some expenditure items, including healthcare. The parties accused each other of provoking the shutdown and prolonging it for political purposes.

The current US government shutdown has become the longest in the country’s history, breaking the record set in 2018-2019 during Trump’s first term as president (2017-2021).