Starmer announces decision to resign as British PM

LONDON, June 22. /TASS/. Keir Starmer announced his decision to step down as leader of Britain’s ruling Labor Party and prime minister in early September after his successor has been elected.

"I have spoken to His Majesty the King [Charles III] this morning to inform him of my decision. I will ask the National Executive Committee of the Labour Party to set out a timetable with nominations opening on the ninth of July and completed by the summer recess [on July 16]. <...> This will ensure a new leader is in place before Parliament returns in September. I will remain in post as Prime Minister until the contest is complete," Starmer said in front of Downing Street on Monday morning, fighting back tears.