McDonald's registers nine trademarks in Russia

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. McDonald's has registered nine trademarks in Russia, a TASS correspondent has learned.

The registered trademarks include two McDonald's names in different design variations: McDonald's, McDuck (spelled in Russian), McDAK, McDonaldland, McWrap, an image of Ronald McDonald, and an image of the apple-pie tree—a character from a McDonald's advertising campaign introduced in the early 1970s. Some of the food trademarks feature the distinctive letter "M" before the name, according to Federal Service for Intellectual Property (Rospatent) data.

All trademark applications were filed in the United States in December 2024 by McDonald's Corporation. The validity of the trademarks in Russia extends to December 2034. McDonald's suspended operations in Russia in spring 2022.

Earlier, Rospatent head Yury Zubov told TASS in an interview that well-known foreign brands seek to secure both registration and renewal of their trademarks in Russia. According to him, trademarks are registered to protect against counterfeiting, to prevent anyone from selling goods under the guise of the copyright holder.