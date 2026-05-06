Lebanon seeks peace, not relations reset with Israel — prime minister

BEIRUT, May 6. /TASS/. The upcoming Lebanon-Israel negotiations in Washington will focus on strengthening the ceasefire and paving the way for a bilateral agreement, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said after a meeting with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.

"We primarily seek peace, not normalization of relations with Israel," the prime minister highlighted, according to the government press office statement on X.

The prime minister said that Arab and international support, along with Lebanon's legitimate right to land, are "elements of strength" in the upcoming talks.