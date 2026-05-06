Lebanon is being razed to the ground while the world is silent — Karin Kneissl

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Lebanon is being razed to the ground, but no one in the world seems to care, Karin Kneissl, Austria’s former Foreign Minister and current director of the G.O.R.K.l. Center at St. Petersburg State University, has told TASS in an interview.

"Many people are already exhausted. Lebanon is exhausted. When I lived in Lebanon three years ago, I would never have thought this war would start there, because the people had long been exhausted. Now Lebanon is simply being razed to the ground," she noted.

Kneissl admitted that she is "shocked and speechless at what is happening in the country" where she lived and where she still has friends, some of whom she can no longer contact. "Who will stop Israel? I don't see anyone trying to stop Israel. Many things have become possible now, and no one is saying anything," she emphasized.

Kneissl noted that "the Israelis are only introducing the death penalty for Palestinians." "This has never happened before. You can't single out one group of people and say: only these will be punished by death. But that's exactly what Israel did two months ago," she explained.

"How can the world remain silent about everything that's happening in Lebanon now, about what happen in Gaza, and about what's happening in the West Bank? How can the world remain silent about this?" Kneissl asked.