Sales of electronic rail tickets in Russia could grow by at least 75% by 2030 — ministry

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Sales of electronic tickets for rail transport could grow by at least 75% by 2030 compared to 2025 levels, the Russian Ministry of Transport reported. The Russian government has approved the Concept for the Development of Public Passenger Suburban Rail Transport through 2035.

"A gradual transition to a unified transport document will allow passengers to travel on multiple modes of transport with a single ticket. By 2030, electronic ticket sales are projected to grow by at least 75% compared to 2025 levels. The plan also stipulates the implementation of modern fare control systems on every second line within urban agglomerations," the statement says.

Additionally, regions will be able to plan transportation parameters for periods ranging from 3 to 15 years. Approximately 7,000 new passenger cars are also to be purchased by 2035, with the average age of the fleet expected to drop to 12 years by 2030. Thanks to the approved concept, tourist train routes will operate under special conditions, including the application of flexible fares.

"The implementation of the concept will significantly improve transport accessibility, mobility, and the quality of passenger service, while ensuring break-even operations for all participants (Russian Railways and suburban carrier companies). It will also preserve and, in some cases, create additional jobs, providing a synergistic effect for the manufacturing sector and supporting the national economy as a whole," Russian Railways told TASS.