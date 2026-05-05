Russian embassy slams UK’s new sanctions package as another hostile step

LONDON, May 5. /TASS/. Russia’s embassy in the United Kingdom has slammed the latest package of anti-Russian sanctions as a hostile step.

"Today, London announced another set of illegitimate sanction measures against our country. Evidently, the impact of this hostile move, like the previous ones, on the overall situation, and even more so on the course of the special military operation, will go unnoticed, despite the British authorities’ pompous slogans," an embassy spokesman told TASS.

"It is worth mentioning that it is London that is fanning the flames of the Ukrainian conflict by flooding the Kiev regime with money and weapons. The Ukrainian population is paying for such 'assistance' with the lives of the most vulnerable social groups" the spokesman added.