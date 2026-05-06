Number of hantavirus cases onboard MV Hondius cruise ship up to eight — WHO

GENEVA, May 6. /TASS/. The number of passengers on the MV Hondius cruise ship with hantavirus has risen to eight, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported in a press release.

The press release indicates that, as of May 6, eight cases of the disease have been identified, with three of those confirmed as laboratory-detected hantavirus infections.

The WHO highlighted that it will continue collaborating with the authorities of affected countries to provide patients, contacts, passengers, and crew with the necessary support to ensure safety and prevent the spread of the infection.