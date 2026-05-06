SIMFEROPOL, May 6. /TASS/. The Ukrainian attack on the city of Dzhankoy in northern Crimea, which resulted in five deaths right before the Victory Day ceasefire signals Kiev’s disinterest in engaging in peace talks, Russian State Duma lawmaker representing the Republic of Crimea Mikhail Sheremet told TASS.

Overnight on May 6, the head of Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, reported that the Ukrainian army had attacked Dzhankoy, killing five civilians. "This is yet another bloody crime by the Kiev regime against peace-loving Crimeans and civilian infrastructure. Coming shortly before the ceasefire [for Victory Day], it demonstrates the vindictive, vile, anti-human terrorist nature of the regime and shows the unwillingness of the Ukrainian neo-Nazis to engage with us in any peaceful dialogue aimed at de-escalating the conflict provoked by the West," Sheremet said.

The Russian Defense Ministry declared a ceasefire on May 8-9 in honor of celebrations of the Soviet People’s Victory in the Great Patriotic War. The ministry said that Russia expected Ukraine to do the same, but if the Kiev regime tried to attack Moscow on May 9 or disrupt the celebrations, Russian forces would carry out a massive retaliatory strike on downtown Kiev. Despite the capabilities Russia has, it has so far refrained from such attacks for humanitarian reasons, the Defense Ministry stated. The ministry emphasized that the Russian Armed Forces would take all necessary measures to ensure security during the upcoming celebrations.