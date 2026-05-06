Pope responds to US president’s critical remarks — portal

VATICAN, May 6. /TASS/. Pope Leo XIV has responded to US President Donald Trump’s criticism, the Vatican News portal reported.

"The mission of the Church is to proclaim the Gospel, to preach peace. If someone wants to criticize me for proclaiming the Gospel, let him do so truthfully. <...> I simply hope to be listened to because of the value of the word of God," the pontiff stated as quoted by the portal.

In recent weeks, Pope Leo XIV has delivered a series of strong anti-war sermons that have been seen as criticism of the US administration’s actions in the Middle East. On April 13, following his remarks, US President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social that the pontiff "is weak on crime and terrible on foreign policy." According to Trump, had it not been for his presidency, an American would not have been elected pope. Consequently, the pope expressed his lack of intention to either enter into discussion with the US leader or stop his anti-war sermons.