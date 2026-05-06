FACTBOX: Aftermath of Ukrainian drone attack on Russian regions, five dead in Dzhankoy

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Alert air defense forces intercepted and destroyed a total of 53 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over Russian regions and the waters off the Black Sea overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Five civilians were killed as a result of a Ukrainian drone attack on the city of Dzhankoy, in the northern part of the Republic of Crimea.

TASS has compiled the key information regarding the aftermath.

Scale:

- On-duty air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 53 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions between 9:00 p.m. Moscow time (6:00 p.m. GMT) on May 5 and 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT) on May 6, the Russian Defense Ministry stated.

- According to the Defense Ministry, drones were shot down over the Belgorod, Bryansk, and Kursk regions, the Moscow Region, the Republic of Crimea, and the waters off the Black Sea.

Aftermath:

- Five civilians died as a result of a Ukrainian drone attack on the city of Dzhankoy, Governor Sergey Aksyonov said on his channel on the messenger Max.

- He expressed condolences to the families of the victims.

- Local authorities will provide all necessary aid and support, the governor added.

- Emergency crews are working at the scene.

- Aksyonov said he is personally overseeing the situation.

- The governor urged citizens to stay calm and rely only on official information.