US aims to agree on memorandum of understanding with Iran — Rubio

WASHINGTON, May 6. /TASS/. The United States expects to reach agreement with Iran on a memorandum of understanding, US Secretary of State and Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs Marco Rubio said at a White House briefing.

"The operation Epic Fury is concluded. We achieved the objectives of that operation. We're not cheering for an additional situation to occur. We would prefer the path of peace," he said.

"What the President would prefer is a deal. He would prefer to sit down work out a memorandum of understanding for future negotiations that touches on all the key topics that have to be addressed, a full opening of the straits so the world can get back to normal that he and he prefers that be negotiated through the route that Steve [Witkoff] and Jared [Kushner] have been working and that all of us have been supporting," Rubio added.

The United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28. On April 7, the US president announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with the Islamic Republic. According to the Iranian side, 3,375 Iranians were killed during 40 days of fighting as a result of US-Israeli strikes. On April 11, delegations from Tehran and Washington held talks in Islamabad but failed to reach an agreement on a long-term settlement due to a number of differences. On April 21, the US president announced plans to extend the ceasefire with Iran. Iranian state television reported that Tehran does not intend to recognize the unilateral extension of the ceasefire declared by Washington and will act in accordance with its own interests.

On May 1, the US president officially notified Congress that the White House considers the war with Iran to be over. However, this step appears to have been largely driven by the need to comply with US legislation governing the use of armed forces in overseas conflicts.