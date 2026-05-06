LONDON, May 6. /TASS/. Ukraine's attack on the Republic of Crimea disregarded the ceasefire declared in honor of the upcoming 81st anniversary of the Soviet Union’s Victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War, Irish journalist Chay Bowes said.

"Ukraine spits on the May 9 ceasefire. Kiev attacks Crimea, killing five civilians just minutes before Zelensky's own 'silence regime', then refuses to observe the Victory Day truce, blaming Russia for violations," Bowes wrote on X.

In response to Russia's ceasefire for May 8-9, Ukraine declared a "silence regime" beginning at midnight on May 6. Thirty minutes earlier Ukrainian forces attacked the city of Dzhankoy, killing five civilians, Crimean Governor Sergey Aksyonov reported.

The Russian Defense Ministry declared a May 8-9 ceasefire to commemorate the Soviet victory in the Great Patriotic War. Russia expects Ukraine to follow suit, the ministry stated, but if the Kiev regime strikes Moscow on May 9 to disrupt celebrations, Russian forces will carry out a large-scale retaliatory strike on central Kiev.

Russia had previously refrained from such strikes for humanitarian reasons despite having the capability, the Defense Ministry highlighted. The ministry emphasized that the Russian Armed Forces will take all necessary measures to ensure the security of commemorative events.