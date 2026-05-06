Serbia confident in further development of ties with Russia despite pressure

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Serbia is confident that relations with Russia will continue to develop despite external pressure, Serbian Minister in charge of international economic cooperation Nenad Popovic said in an interview with TASS.

"Despite comprehensive pressure, thanks to the responsible policies of the government and President Vucic, Serbia remains the only European country that has not imposed sanctions against Russia. We understand that in the future there will be additional grounds for pressure aimed at disrupting our relations," the minister said.

"Nevertheless, Serbia and Russia are united by deep historical friendship, cultural and spiritual ties, as well as a long history of mutual understanding and support. We are confident that these relations will continue to develop in the future, and that our friendship and cooperation will remain strong and solid," he added.