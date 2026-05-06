TASS photojournalist hit by Ukraine’s drone strike in Zaporozhye Region

MELITOPOL, May 6. /TASS/. TASS photojournalist Alexander Polegenko was hit by a Ukrainian drone strike in the center of the town of Vasilyevka in the Zaporozhye Region during the "silence regime" declared by Vladimir Zelensky.

The journalist’s vehicle was attacked by a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle while he was recording footage in the frontline town.

"I decided to go film in the frontline [town of] Vasiliyevka, to document what is going on there and capture the damage from Ukrainian shelling. I came by car, barely managed to park it before it was struck by a drone. It was not badly damaged, I am also safe and sound," he explained.

The photographs taken by the correspondent show fragments of a drone with a Ukrainian flag. The strike was carried out near the administrative building of the town of Vasilyevka.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced a ceasefire on May 8-9 to mark Victory Day commemorations. In response, Ukraine declared a ceasefire that took effect at 12:00 a.m. local time on May 6 [9:00 p.m. GMT on May 5].