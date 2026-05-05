Lavrov, Rubio 'touch base' on current state of international affairs, US-Russia relations

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio "touched base" during a telephone conversation regarding the current situation in the world and in Russian-US relations, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated in a message.

On May 5, a telephone conversation took place between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The heads of the foreign policy departments "touched base" on the current situation in international affairs and Russian-US relations, and also discussed the schedule of bilateral contacts, the Foreign Ministry stressed.

The conversation was constructive and businesslike in nature, the ministry added.