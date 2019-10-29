Russia to be among 15 top participants of China’s import exhibition

According to him, among other leading participants invited for the exhibition will be Greece, Zambia, India, Jordan, Italy, Kazakhstan, Cambodia, Malaysia, Peru, Thailand, Uzbekistan, France, the Czech Republic and Jamaica.

BEIJING, October 29. /TASS/. Russia will become one of 15 key participants of the 2nd China International Import Expo (CIIE) due in Shanghai on November 5-10, Chinese Vice Minister of Commerce Wang Bingnan told reporters on Tuesday.

The pavilions of 64 states and 3 international organizations will be represented at the event. Entrepreneurs and public figures from more than 170 countries and regions of the world have been invited to attend the exhibition, which will be held on the area of 360,000 square meters.

"Chinese President Xi Jinping is due to take part in the exhibition on November 5. He will deliver his keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the Hongqiao International Economic Forum, which is due to take place during this large-scale event," Bingnan said.

The Chinese leader, who will be accompanied by honorary guests of the exhibition, also plans to visit pavilions and hold meetings with a number of heads of state and government, who are due to arrive in China soon.