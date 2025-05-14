Russia says ready to expand flights to BRICS countries

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Russia would like to launch air service to BRICS countries, the Transport Ministry said after a meeting of the transport ministers of the member states.

"The head of the Russian delegation expressed our country's readiness to expand the geography of flights to include BRICS countries," the ministry said in a statement.

The BRICS countries have also prepared a joint statement on sustainable aviation fuel, to be presented to the Assembly of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in October - November this year.

BRICS includes 10 nations: Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia and Indonesia.

Deputy Minister of Transport Vladimir Poteshkin, who headed the Russian delegation, presented Russia's experience in modernizing transport infrastructure, in particular airports.

The ministry said that a ministerial declaration was adopted reflecting the consolidated position of the BRICS countries on the topics of the meeting, including the inadmissibility of unilateral sanctions and restrictions in the field of transport.