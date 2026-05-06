Over 2,400 Russian-linked companies registered in Serbia

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. More than 2,400 companies with Russian participation and about 13,500 individual entrepreneurs are currently registered in Serbia, Serbian Minister in charge of international economic cooperation Nenad Popovic said in an interview with TASS.

"According to available data, more than 2,400 companies with Russian capital are currently registered in Serbia, along with around 13,500 individual entrepreneurs registered by individuals from Russia. Most of this activity is concentrated in the IT sector, which is becoming one of the key areas linking the economies of the two countries," he said.

The minister noted that Serbian and Russian specialists can jointly participate in international projects and competitions, which contributes to knowledge exchange, innovation development, and strengthening competitiveness in the global market.