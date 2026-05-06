MARIUPOL, May 6. /TASS/. The Donbass Dome airspace defense and electronic warfare system has neutralized three Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past 24 hours, the regional defense staff reported.

"Over the past 24 hours, anti-aircraft defense and composite mobile armed units with the Donbass Dome system neutralized and shot down three enemy drones over the Donetsk People’s republic," the defense staff reported on Telegram.

Residents of the region are advised to report encountered debris or explosive objects to emergency services.

The Donbass Dome system was developed in the DPR with the participation of the Russian FSB Directorate. Last year alone, it thwarted approximately 25,000 enemy drone attacks.