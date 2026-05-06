BELGOROD, May 6. /TASS/. Unmanned systems crews of Russia’s 71st Motorized Rifle Division, the 14th Army Corps, have eliminated more than 10 ground robotic platforms used for the delivery of cargo and personnel for Ukrainian troops over the past month, the unit commander, call sign "Svat," told TASS.

"Specialists from the unmanned systems units of the 71st Motorized Rifle Division, the 14th Army Corps, destroyed more than 10 ground-based robotic systems carrying enemy ammunition over the past month. These robotic systems are designed to deliver ammunition and provisions to enemy positions and are a vital part of the Ukrainian armed forces’ logistics chain on the front line," he said.

He added that reconnaissance drone crews conduct surveillance and search for potential targets around the clock, while unmanned combat aircraft crews engage them. "Although the enemy is trying to move stealthily, along forest belts or under bushes, this is of no avail. Our scouts have a trained and experienced eye," Svat noted.

To coordinate their actions, service members use standard communications equipment. A high-quality connection enables uninterrupted 24/7 operation of the units’ command and control. Live recording is made via a stable internet connection. The work is coordinated exclusively via systems and applications provided by the Russian Ministry of Defense framework.