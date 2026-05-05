The Russian Defense Ministry has declared a Victory Day ceasefire on May 8-9. The ministry warned that downtown Kiev would be targeted in case of provocations. However, experts interviewed by Izvestia believe that Ukraine will very likely try to derail the truce.

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Russia warns Ukraine against violating the Victory Day ceasefire; US actions in the Strait of Hormuz undermine the peace process; and Moscow insists that non-nuclear European countries should abandon nuclear ambitions. These stories topped Tuesday’s newspaper headlines across Russia.

Right after the Russian ceasefire plan was announced, Vladimir Zelensky said that Kiev had not received any official ceasefire proposals. Still, he immediately stated that Ukraine intended to observe a ceasefire starting at midnight on May 5-6.

Kiev is trying to seize the initiative and demonstrate that Ukraine also seeks peace in order for US President Donald Trump to react favorably, Valdai International Discussion Club expert Andrey Kortunov explained.

Analysts believe that Ukraine should be expected to stage provocations again. "The Ukrainian leadership wants to force us to take disproportionately tough measures as it uses its own population as human shields," Oleg Karpovich, deputy rector of the Diplomatic Academy, pointed out. "Ukraine may carry out various acts of provocation, only to hold the attention of its Western partners," Denis Denisov, an expert at the Financial University under the Russian Government, added.

Meanwhile, by announcing the ceasefire, Russia is sending a clear message to its partners and Western nations, Oleg Lyakhovenko, senior researcher at Moscow State University’s Department of Political Sciences, noted.

"This is in no way a unilateral concession that the other party could take advantage of. The signal is very clear: any unfriendly steps or attempts to disrupt the ceasefire, let alone carry out demonstrative acts of terrorism against the Russian population, will be met with an immediate and serious response," he emphasized. In fact, Russia’s opponents have once again been reminded that kindness should not be confused with weakness, the expert concluded.

Media: US actions in Strait of Hormuz undermine peace process

The United States’ operation to ensure the free passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz may complicate the negotiation process with Iran, experts told Izvestia. Analysts believe that both parties retain the potential for a military confrontation in the region.

The new US operation can be seen as an attempt to raise the stakes and increase pressure on Iran by creating a constant threat off its coast, Middle East expert Leonid Tsukanov said. "Trump makes no secret of Washington’s plans to continue betting on a prolonged naval blockade in order to force Iran to engage in talks on its terms," he pointed out. "However, neither side has so far opted for a major escalation, preferring to exchange only public threats," the analyst added.

Meanwhile, Tehran is capable of seriously complicating navigation through the strait, military expert Yury Lyamin believes. "It would be enough to show that the US is unable to guarantee safety," he explained. According to the expert, Iran would not have to destroy ships to achieve the goal as inflicting limited damage would do. Further developments will largely depend on how far the parties will be willing to go, Lyamin added.

The assets the US currently has in the region are sufficient for a short-term operation to reopen the strait and restore shipping traffic, Sergey Sudakov, corresponding member of the Russian Academy of Military Sciences, told Vedomosti. In his opinion, Iran will retain the initiative in the long run because the US is quickly running out of ammunition. "This is why Trump will now have to choose between a bad and a very bad option: he either agrees to accept unfavorable conditions set forth by Iran or launches a ground operation," Sudakov explained. According to him, the latter option looks unlikely because Trump is worried that his approval ratings could collapse, hurting the Republican Party's chances in the November midterm congressional elections.

The risk of nuclear weapons spreading across Europe has increased, Gennady Gatilov, Russia’s permanent representative to the United Nations Office in Geneva, told Izvestia. He stressed that Moscow did not oppose dialogue but its opponents were not yet prepared for a constructive conversation.

Earlier, Finland’s government suggested allowing the import and storage of such weapons, while authorities in Poland and France intend to conduct nuclear strikes on Russia and Belarus. Paris has also announced plans to extend its nuclear umbrella to other European Union countries.

Geographically dense deployment of NATO countries’ nuclear capabilities and high-precision medium-range non-nuclear weapons is dangerous because such systems can be used both for attacks deep inside Russia and strikes on Moscow’s strategic nuclear forces and missile attack early warning infrastructure, Tigran Meloyan, an analyst with the Center for Mediterranean Studies at the Higher School of Economics, pointed out.

Dmitry Stefanovich, researcher with the Center for International Security at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of World Economy and International Relations, believes that the potential deployment of French nuclear weapons to Poland and Finland will hardly change "the threat map" for Russia as the high-precision long-range non-nuclear weapons that Warsaw and Helsinki already have pose a major challenge.

Stefanovich believes that Russia won’t have to take any additional steps to address the new threats because the country’s strategic deterrence forces and operators of non-strategic nuclear weapons have repeatedly held exercises in western and northwestern regions, which partly involved Moscow's ally Belarus. "The recently re-established Leningrad Military District has a special role here, and increasing its combat capabilities remains a priority. Besides, greater transparency in terms of the nuclear potential of Russia’s westernmost Kaliningrad Region could be a possible response to actions by Finland, Poland and France," the expert said.

Media: Armenian capital hosts European Political Community summit

A summit of the European Political Community has taken place in the Armenian capital of Yerevan. This was the first time the event was hosted by a member of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Vedomosti writes.