NATO exercises aim to practice seizure of Kaliningrad Region — Russian envoy

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. The North Atlantic Alliance is practicing scenarios of a naval blockade and seizure of the Kaliningrad Region during the exercises, Russian ambassador to Norway Nikolay Korchunov said in an interview with TASS.

According to the ambassador, NATO countries have repeatedly demonstrated their willingness to restrict the freedom of commercial navigation by their illegal actions in violation of fundamental norms of international law "under the false guise of fighting the so-called shadow fleet. The NATO members, with their characteristic arrogance, tend to consider the Baltic Sea their 'inner lake.' Scenarios of a naval blockade and seizure of the Kaliningrad Region are being worked out in exercises led by the United Kingdom," he said.

Korchunov noted that London is also seeking to strengthen control over strategic maritime communications in the north Atlantic, bringing the resources of its European allies, including Norway, to this task.

"The seriousness of such plans cannot be underestimated - the alliance has the necessary naval capabilities, and the norms of international law have never been a serious obstacle for the West when it comes to fighting to maintain its dominance in world affairs," he said.

"Russia has something to respond to the threats to its strategic maritime communications. The Foreign Ministry is doing relevant work on all relevant international platforms in close cooperation with the countries of the world majority, which, like us, consider the West's neo-colonial claims to maritime supremacy categorically unacceptable. Practical measures to ensure national security and protect interests in the Arctic and the Baltic, including those of a military-technical nature, are the responsibility of the Defense Ministry, the Security Council and other competent agencies.".