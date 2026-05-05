SIMFEROPOL, May 5. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky is imitating Hitler when he is threatening to target the upcoming Victory Day parade in Moscow, Leonid Ivlev, Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) member representing Crimea, told TASS.

"Zelensky’s statement about plans to launch drones carrying ammunition at Red Square during a parade in honor of the Soviet People's Victory is a copy of the statements that the leader of the collapsing Nazi Germany made in the spring of 1945. The units taking part in the parade won’t be carrying weapons, and there will be no armored equipment or missile systems. War veterans and public figures will be watching the parade from the stands. Only a Nazi like Zelensky can use weapons against civilians," Ivlev noted.

The lawmaker pointed out that if Ukraine attempted to carry out the plans, it would face immediate retaliation.

A military parade marking the 81st anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War will be held in Moscow’s Red Square on May 9, the Russian Defense Ministry announced. The ministry added that the event would not involve military cadets or military hardware due to the present security situation.

The Russian Defense Ministry declared a ceasefire on May 8-9 in honor of celebrations of the Soviet People’s Victory in the Great Patriotic War. The ministry said that Russia expected Ukraine to do the same but if the Kiev regime tried to attack Moscow on May 9 or disrupt the celebrations, Russian forces would carry out a massive retaliatory strike on downtown Kiev. Despite the capabilities Russia has, it has so far refrained from such attacks for humanitarian reasons, the Defense Ministry pointed out. The military agency stressed that the Russian Armed Forces would take all necessary measures to ensure security during the upcoming celebrations.