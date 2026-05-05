LUGANSK, May 5. /TASS/. Russian fighters have captured Vasilevka in the Dobropolsky sector of the front in the Donetsk People's Republic from the southwest and are storming the settlement from its eastern outskirts, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

Earlier, Marochko told TASS that advancing in the Dobropolye area the Russian military began fighting for Vasilevka in the DPR.

"Vasilevka has already been captured by our servicemen from the southwest, and the village is also being stormed on its eastern outskirts. I think there will be positive news from the Russian Defense Ministry from this area soon," he said.