FSB identifies international terrorist organization sleeper cell in Anapa — statement

KRASNODAR, May 5. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has identified and disrupted the activities of an international terrorist organization sleeper cell in Anapa, whose members were recruiting people to send to Syria, the press office told reporters.

"The FSB has identified and disrupted the activities of an international terrorist organization sleeper cell. During meetings, they recruited compatriots to send to Syria to participate in terrorist activities," the statement said.

According to the press office, the cell consists of citizens of a Central Asian country who, under the direction of their handlers, engaged in the targeted dissemination of terrorist ideology. Employees of the Krasnodar Region’s FSB branch detained three members of the cell, seizing communication devices and Russia-banned extremist literature from them.

Investigators have opened criminal cases for participating in terrorist organization activities. "The detainees face a maximum punishment of up to 20 years of imprisonment," the FSB noted.