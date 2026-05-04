IAEA records damage after drone strike on Zaporozhye nuclear power plant laboratory

VIENNA, May 5. /TASS/. The observers of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) stationed at the Zaporozhye nuclear power station have acknowledged the damage caused to the laboratory of external radiation control by a Ukrainian attack on May 3.

"IAEA team today (Monday - TASS) visited ZNPP’s External Radiation Control Laboratory (ERCL), a day after the plant said it was targeted by a drone. Team observed damage to some of the lab’s meteorological monitoring equipment which is no longer operational," the agency said on X.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi called for maximum restraint to avoid safety risks.