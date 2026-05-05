Trump reiterates US could bring Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier to Cuba

NEW YORK, May 5. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has reiterated that the United States may deploy the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln to the shores of Cuba.

"Perhaps on the way back from Iran, as we finish that one, we'll stop the Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier, the most gorgeous carrier I've ever seen. We'll stop the Abraham Lincoln a couple of hundred yards offshore, and we'll watch them wanting to do something," he said in an interview with the Salem News Channel.

According to the American leader, Cuba " is devastated right now. It would be an honor to free it up. "

On May 1, Trump said the United States intended to take control of Cuba "almost immediately" by bringing the aircraft carrier to the coast.

On March 5, Trump said that Washington intends to work out a further course of action against Cuba after the completion of the military operation against Iran. Earlier, he repeatedly claimed that the Cuban government and economy were close to a meltdown after the cessation of oil supplies from Venezuela under pressure from the United States. On February 27, Trump said that the United States could "establish friendly control over Cuba."

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said on March 13 that Havana and Washington held talks that "were aimed at finding solutions through dialogue on bilateral differences." Axios reported in February that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is secretly discussing the future of the island with Raul Castro's grandson Raul Guillermo Rodriguez Castro.