FACTBOX: Aftermath of Ukrainian drone attack on Russian regions, injured in Cheboksary

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Alert air defense forces intercepted and destroyed a total of 289 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over Russian regions overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

Three individuals sustained injuries as a result of a Ukrainian drone attack on the city of Cheboksary, in the European part of Russia.

Emergency services recorded a fire in the industrial zone in the city of Kirishi, Leningrad Region.

TASS has compiled the key information regarding the aftermath.

Scale

- On-duty air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 289 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions between 8:00 p.m. Moscow time (5:00 p.m. GMT) on May 4 and 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT) on May 5, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

- According to the Defense Ministry, drones were shot down over the Bryansk, Belgorod, Voronezh, Kursk, Kaluga, Smolensk, Oryol, Tver, Tula, Ryazan, Pskov, Novgorod, Leningrad, Rostov, and Volgograd regions, the Moscow Region, the Republic of Crimea and the Republic of Tatarstan, the Krasnodar Region, as well as over the waters off the Azov Sea.

- Air defense forces eliminated 29 drones over the Leningrad Region overnight, Governor Alexander Drozdenko said on his channel on the messenger Max.

- Air defense systems destroyed 10 Ukrainian drones over the Oryol Region over the past 24 hours, Governor Andrey Klychkov reported on his Max channel.

- Air defense forces destroyed 10 Ukrainian drones over the Kaluga Region overnight, Governor Vladislav Shapsha reported on his Max channel.

- Air defense systems destroyed 10 drones in the Millerovsky, Milyutinsky, Sholokhovsky, and Kasharsky districts of the Rostov Region, Governor Yury Slyusar reported on his Max channel.

Aftermath

- A Ukrainian drone attack injured three people in Cheboksary. One injured person remains hospitalized, the press office of the Chuvash Republic Health Ministry reported.

- School and vocational students will study remotely after the drone attack on the Chuvash Republic, the region's Education Minister Dmitry Zakharov reported.

- Cheboksary Mayor Stanislav Trofimov urged residents to stay home if possible and limit movement within the city.

- The Chuvash Republic Prosecutor's Office has taken control of injured residents' rights after the drone attack, with regional Prosecutor Eduard Gimatov personally overseeing the process, the prosecutor's press office reported on its Max channel.

- The prosecutor's press office noted coordination with all relevant agencies for rapid remediation of consequences.

- Officials have organized a hotline for incident reports and legal assistance, the prosecutor's office added.

- The Ukrainian army attacked Cheboksary for a second time, Chuvash Republic Head Oleg Nikolayev later reported on his Max channel.

- He noted that all emergency services are operating at the scene and authorities are maintaining constant control.

- Nikolayev urged residents to stay calm, remain in safe places if possible, and follow official updates and emergency recommendations.

- Cheboksary authorities set up a temporary shelter for residents after the drone attack, Mayor Stanislav Trofimov wrote on Max.

- He added that the shelter provides hot meals and basic aid.

- Authorities have set up a hotline.

- The mayor said administrative staff, psychologists, and medics are on site.

- Emergency services recorded a fire in the industrial zone in the city of Kirishi, Leningrad Region, Governor Alexander Drozdenko reported on his Max channel.

- Specialists from the Russian Emergencies Ministry and the Leningrad Region Fire Rescue Service began extinguishing it.

- Firefighters have contained the fire and are finalizing extinguishing operations.