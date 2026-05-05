LUGANSK, May 5. /TASS/. The Russian army, advancing in the Dobropolye sector, has begun fighting for Vasilevka in the Donetsk People's Republic, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"Speaking of the Dobropolye area, our military personnel have recently achieved good results here. First of all, they are connected with the area of the Grishino settlement and the recently liberated Novoaleksandrovka, where our servicemen have prepared a good foothold for the advance. Now there is a struggle for the Vasilevka settlement, which is located northwest of Novoaleksandrovka," he said.

The Russian Defense Ministry said Novoaleksandrovka was liberated on April 30. As Marochko previously stated to TASS, by liberating Novoaleksandrovka, the Russian military prepared a springboard for an offensive north of the settlement.