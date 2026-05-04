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Top Turkmen, Iranian diplomats discuss issues of regional security

Abbas Araghchi and Rashid Meredov stressed the need for developing diplomatic dialogue between their countries and agreed to maintain regular contacts between the foreign ministries

ASHGABAT, May 4. /TASS/. Issues of regional security were the focus of a phone call between the Iranian and Turkmen foreign ministers, Abbas Araghchi and Rashid Meredov, the Turkmen foreign ministry said.

According to the ministry, the sides exchanged views on issues of regionals security and stressed the importance of political diplomatic means as tools of preemptive diplomacy in preventing difficult situations and conflicts. The ministers touched upon certain aspects of the Caspian agenda. Particular attention was paid to the Caspian Sea’s status as a zone of peace, accord, and good neighborly relations. They noted the need for closer multilateral cooperation to resolve environmental problems of Caspian Sea.

The two top diplomats stressed the need for developing diplomatic dialogue between their countries and agreed to maintain regular contacts between the foreign ministries. The phone call was requested by the Iranian side.

Turkmenistan and Iran share 1,100 kilometers of land border.

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