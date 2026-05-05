UAE wants Europe to provide 'genuine support, not empty words' — ambassador

BRUSSELS, May 5. /TASS/. The UAE wants Europe to demonstrate "genuine support" amid the Iran crisis, Ambassador to Germany Ahmed Alattar told the Euractiv news outlet.

According to him, Abu Dhabi wants European allies to provide "genuine support, not empty words." He added that while many countries and international organizations have backed the UAE, their "positions have varied, ranging from genuine and highly valued support to statements without corresponding action."

Alattar emphasized that the country’s economy "remains stable, resilient, and globally connected" despite the hostilities in the region.