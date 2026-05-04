At least six US tanker aircraft fly over Persian and Oman Gulfs

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. At least six US tanker transport aircraft are currently flying over the Persian and Oman Gulfs, a source in the air traffic control services of the Middle East told TASS.

"Flights of at least six Boeing KC-135R Stratotanker and Boeing KC-46A Pegasus military transport tanker aircraft are currently being recorded over the waters of the Persian and Oman Gulfs," the source said. According to the source, the planes have been operating in these areas for several hours.

The source said that earlier the Northrop Grumman MQ-4C Triton reconnaissance drone, which flew from one of the military bases in the Middle East, also completed its flight over the waterway.

Some time ago, a TASS source in the Middle East region's air traffic control services also said that Qatar and the United Arab Emirates partially closed their airspace. The aviation authorities have identified several corridors and entry and exit checkpoints in the direction of neighboring countries for flights to and from local airports.