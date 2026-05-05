Schools, technical schools to work remotely after UAV attack in Chuvashia

CHEBOKSARY, May 5. /TASS/. Schoolchildren and students of technical schools will study remotely after an UAV attack in Chuvashia, said regional Education Minister Dmitry Zakharov.

"The threat of an UAV attack! We are announcing a remote mode in schools and technical schools. As for the kindergartens, parents are advised to refrain from visiting the educational institutions," Zakharov said on Telegram.

Cheboksary head Stanislav Trofimov urged residents to stay at home if possible and limit movement around the city. "Stay calm and be vigilant, do not approach windows and balconies. Please take security issues seriously. Trust only good sources of information," he wrote on Max messenger.