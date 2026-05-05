KURSK, May 5. /TASS/. A Ukrainian electronic warfare station, concealed in a forested area in the Sumy Region, has been destroyed by an FPV drone crew of Russia’s Battlegroup North, an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) battalion commander with the call sign "Veles" told TASS.

"The electronic warfare station was located during a reconnaissance sortie by a Supercam UAV crew. The coordinates were immediately transmitted to the UAV control center, and an FPV drone with a high-explosive fragmentation warhead was assigned to the target. The target was successfully destroyed," he said.

The officer noted that the Damba radar station is designed to jam targeting systems. The elimination of such electronic warfare stations allows for the expansion of Russian UAV capabilities in the Sumy Region, he added.