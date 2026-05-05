LONDON, May 5. /TASS/. The United Kingdom has expanded sanctions against Russia, adding ten individuals and eight companies to its blacklist, including entities from Cameroon, China, and Thailand, according to a document distributed by the British Foreign Office.

In addition, 17 more companies and individuals were sanctioned. In particular, the restrictions affected Russian companies Eltech Component and SNK Trade, as well as the Chinese-registered M9 Logistics Ltd and M9 Logistics Co, Thai firms Sea 2 Sky and Canopus Trading Group, Tanaq, and Cameroonian Enangue Holding.

The individuals blacklisted include Elmir Saifullin, Chulpan Islamova, Savsan Yusupova, Sergey Kashchenko, Mikhail Volovik, Yegor Nikitin, Anastasia Barysheva, Konstantin Trifonov, Pavel Nikitin, and Michel Guy Ateba, a citizen of France and Cameroon. Pavel Nikitin, born in Belarus, is listed in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office's explanatory note as the beneficial owner of the companies Rustakt and Santross.

It is specified that if accounts of companies on the sanctions list are discovered in British banks, they will be frozen, and the individuals will be barred from entering the country.

The Russian Embassy in the UK previously noted that anti-Russian sanctions are undermining the economies of the Western countries that impose them and are causing fatigue among the British population.