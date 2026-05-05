Russia won't let Norway's threats go unanswered — ambassador to Oslo

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Russia threatens no one but will not let threats posed to it by Norway go unanswered, Ambassador to Oslo Nikolay Korchunov told TASS in an interview.

"I emphasize that Russia threatens no one and is not interested in an armed or hybrid confrontation with Norway or any other NATO country. However, we will respond appropriately to any threats posed to us," the diplomat pointed out.

In this regard, Korchunov noted that Oslo "is taking serious risks by encouraging the escalation of tensions and by deploying facilities and equipment on its territory aimed at Russia." "This includes its northern regions, which are gradually becoming a NATO bridgehead for operations against our country," the ambassador pointed out.