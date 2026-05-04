Kiev loses nearly 41,000 soldiers, mercenaries in combat over month — expert

LUGANSK, May 4. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces’ losses in killed and wounded in April amounted to almost 41,000, which is almost twice the April 2025 figure, according to military expert Andrey Marochko.

"The enemy’s medical and irreparable losses in manpower in April amounted to more than 40,775 Ukrainian fighters and mercenaries – 5,510 more than in the previous period (March -TASS). This clearly shows that we have increased last year’s spring indicators. In April 2025, the figure was 27,075. The difference is noticeable, therefore, the effectiveness of firepower has considerably increased," he said during a live broadcast on his VKontakte social network page, after analyzing data from the Russian Defense Ministry.

Marochko added that in April, Russian troops destroyed 446 enemy armored vehicles, including tanks, 9,100 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), five anti-aircraft missile systems, 18 multiple rocket launchers, 436 field artillery pieces and mortars, 2,000 special military vehicles, 230 electronic and counter-battery warfare stations, and 545 ammunition, fuel, and materiel depots.