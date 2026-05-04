UAE air defense forces intercept 12 ballistic missiles, three cruise missiles from Iran

TUNIS, May 4. /TASS/. The air defense forces of the United Arab Emirates intercepted 12 ballistic missiles, three cruise missiles, and four unmanned aerial vehicles launched from Iranian territory on May 4, the UAE Ministry of Defense reported on its page on social media X.

"UAE air defense systems intercepted 12 ballistic missiles, three cruise missiles, and four UAVs launched from Iran, resulting in three people sustaining moderate injuries," the ministry stated.

Earlier, the press service of the government of the emirate of Fujairah reported that three Indian citizens were injured as a result of an Iranian drone strike on an oil industrial complex.