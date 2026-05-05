Iran's enriched uranium reserves probably can no longer be used, Trump believes

NEW YORK, May 5. /TASS/. Iran's enriched uranium reserves are no longer of great value and are probably unusable, said US President Donald Trump.

"From a standpoint of value, it's not very valuable. Probably can't be used. They may not be able to get it," he said in an interview with the Salem News channel.

However, he said that the United States still wants to get these stocks of enriched nuclear fuel.

Trump also said that Tehran would have to impose restrictions on its missile program.

The United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28. On April 7, the American president announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with the Islamic Republic.

According to Tehran, 3,375 Iranians were killed during the 40 days of the war. On April 11, the delegations of Tehran and Washington held unsuccessful talks in Islamabad.

On April 21, Trump extended the ceasefire. According to the Iranian state television, Tehran does not intend to recognize the unilateral extension and will act in accordance with its interests.