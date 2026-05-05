Cargo vessels from 87 countries gather in Persian Gulf — US military command

WASHINGTON, May 5. /TASS/. Cargo ships from 87 countries are currently in the Persian Gulf awaiting passage through the Strait of Hormuz, US Central Command (CENTCOM) head Admiral Brad Cooper stated.

"Vessels currently in the Arabian Gulf represent 87 countries from around the world," the defense official noted in a statement on the command’s website.

He added that over the past 24 hours, the command has reached out to dozens of shipowners and shipping companies to assure them of safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz.