DONETSK, May 5. /TASS/. The fall of the Ukrainian army’s ferroconcrete strongholds built under NATO standards will enable Russian troops to develop an offensive in Novopavlovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, the assault force commander with the call sign Kemer from the 80th Tank Regiment of Russia’s Battlegroup Center told TASS.

"Now that we have captured nine strongholds in our direction, this has helped us amass personnel for a further advance towards Novopavlovka. This was a fortified area and now we have no obstacles for the personnel to enter it and make further advances," the commander said.

The Ukrainian army’s defense in that frontline area is under threat, he stressed.

TASS reported earlier, citing the assault force commander with the call sign Kemer from the 80th Tank Regiment of Russia’s Battlegroup Center that Russian troops had wiped out nine ferroconcrete strongholds of the Ukrainian army on the outskirts of the settlement of Novopavlovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region. The fortifications were built under NATO standards and were considered as 'impregnable.'