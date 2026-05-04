IN BRIEF: What we know about incident in Crimea where explosive detonated in child's hands

SIMFEROPOL, May 4. /TASS/. In Crimea, a 12-year-old boy received injuries after an explosive device found near an abandoned building detonated in his hands, Olga Postnova, a spokesperson for the Russian Investigative Committee’s department for Crimea, said.

TASS has colle3cted key facts about the incident

Circumstances of the incident

It has been established that on May 3, the schoolboy was playing with a friend near an abandoned building where they found the explosive object.

The object detonated after the boy picked it up.

According to investigators, the boy is 12 years of age.

The boy’s condition

The boy was taken to a hospital with an arm injury and was provided with necessary medical assistance, the press service of the regional health ministry told TASS.

Currently, he is in a satisfactory condition, being under medical supervision.

Investigation

A criminal case was opened under Articles 111 (intentional infliction of serious injury on a minor with an object used as a weapon) and 222 (illegal acquisition, possession, and transportation of munitions) of the Russian Criminal Code.

Investigators are working to establish all the circumstances of the incident and the origin of the munition.

The Crimean prosecutor’s office has also launched a probe.