MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Russia’s West battlegroup destroyed five Ukrainian armored vehicles, a Grad multiple launch rocket system, an M113 armored personnel carrier, four mortars and 130 drones of various types during the day, said press center head Ivan Bigma.

"Combined arms units of the West battlegroup, including the units of the unmanned systems, destroyed up to 180 military personnel, an M113 armored personnel carrier made in the United States, five armored combat vehicles, 25 vehicles, a Grad multiple launch rocket system, a Gvozdika self-propelled gun, an Akatsiya self-propelled artillery mount, an American-made M198 howitzer, a Bogdana-B towed howitzer and four mortars of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," said Bigma.

He said that 51 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles, 79 heavy combat quadrocopters and three enemy barrage aircraft munitions were shot down by air defense forces and mobile firing groups. In addition, 43 UAV control points and three enemy electronic warfare stations were discovered and destroyed.